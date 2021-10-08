Quebec reports more than 600 new COVID-19 for second consecutive day

More than 600 new cases have been added to Quebec’s COVID-19 case total over the past 24 hours.

The Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux has confirmed 643 new coronavirus cases across the province since Thursday morning.

To date, the total number of people infected in Quebec during the pandemic has risen to 414,573.

Public health also reports five additional virus-related deaths over the past 24 hours.

Hospitalizations have increased by five since yesterday and now total 302. Patients in intensive care have decreased by two throughout Quebec, totalling 86.

Over the past 24 hours, 16,094 vaccine doses were administered, amounting to 12,993,810 since December 2020.

Throughout the pandemic, there have been 11,410 COVID-19 deaths in Quebec and 398,033 recoveries since March 2020.

Canada has announced an end-of-month deadline for air travellers and federal workers to prove they’re fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that all plane and train passengers would need to show proof of vaccination as of October 30.

There will be a brief period where one dose is acceptable. However, only legitimate medical exemptions such as an allergy to vaccine ingredients will be allowed once the regulations come into place.

Passengers boarding a plane or train will need two doses by the end of November.

Canada’s COVID-19 death toll is now 28,141, along with 1,651,236 total cases.