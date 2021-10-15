More than 600 new cases have been added to Quebec’s COVID-19 case total over the past 24 hours.

The Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux has confirmed 676 new coronavirus cases across the province since Thursday morning.

To date, the total number of people infected in Quebec during the pandemic has risen to 418,503.

Public health also reports six additional virus-related deaths over the past 24 hours.

Hospitalizations have increased by three since yesterday for a total of 301. Patients in intensive care have increased by three throughout Quebec, totalling 79.

Over the past 24 hours, 12,761 vaccine doses were administered, amounting to 13,069,050 since December 2020.

Throughout the pandemic, there have been 11,437 COVID-19-related deaths in Quebec and 401,830 recoveries since March 2020.

The Quebec government has pushed back mandating COVID-19 vaccines for healthcare workers across the province.

Despite repeated claims that they would not, Health Minister Christian Dubé said on Wednesday morning that healthcare workers in the province now have until November 15 to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Initially, in September, Dubé gave healthcare workers until October 15 to be fully vaccinated or risk suspension without pay.

The distribution of COVID-19 cases in Quebec by age group is as follows:

The distribution of provincial deaths per age group is as follows:

Canada’s COVID-19 death toll is now 28,421, along with 1,673,408 total cases.