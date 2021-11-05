Quebec nears 600 daily COVID-19 cases for third time in the last week

Nearly 600 new COVID-19 cases have been added to Quebec’s total coronavirus tally over the past 24 hours.

Quebec health officials have reported 571 new cases since Thursday morning.

To date, the total number of people infected in Quebec has risen to 428,631.

The Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux has confirmed one additional virus-related death since Thursday.

Hospitalizations have decreased by one, totalling 240 across the province. Patients in intensive care have decreased by six since yesterday, totalling 57.

Over the past day, 14,683 vaccine doses were administered, amounting to 13,301,485 since December 2020.

There have been 11,511 COVID-19-related deaths in Quebec since the pandemic began in March 2020.

The federal government recently announced a new standardized COVID-19 vaccine passport system that would apply to travellers in Quebec and the rest of the country.

The distribution of COVID-19 cases in Quebec by age group is as follows:

The distribution of provincial deaths per age group is as follows:

Canada’s national COVID-19 death toll is now 29,115, along with 1,725,151 total cases.