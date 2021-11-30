Quebec reports nearly 800 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday

Quebec health officials have added 784 new COVID-19 cases to the province’s total since Monday.

To date, the total number of people infected in Quebec has risen to 448,171.

The Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux has confirmed three additional virus-related deaths since yesterday.

Hospitalizations have increased by one, totalling 227 across the province. The number of patients in intensive care has gone up by six since yesterday to 51.

Over the past day, 19,732 vaccine doses were administered, totalling 13,614,288 since December 2020. There have been 11,579 COVID-19-related deaths in Quebec since the pandemic began in March 2020.

On Monday, the first two cases of the Omicron COVID-19 variant were confirmed in Quebec.

Earlier this month, Quebec Premier François Legault hinted that the province’s COVID-19 health measures could be lifted in early 2022.

Health Canada recently announced the authorization of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine in kids aged five to 11.

The distribution of COVID-19 cases in Quebec by age group is as follows:

The distribution of provincial deaths per age group is as follows:

Canada’s national COVID-19 death toll is now 29,670, along with 1,790,142 total cases.