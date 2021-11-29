Quebec reports more than 2,800 COVID-19 cases over the weekend

Quebec health officials have added 2,802 new COVID-19 cases to the province’s total since Friday. In the last 24 hours, 756 new cases were reported.

To date, the total number of people infected in Quebec has risen to 447,387.

The Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux has confirmed two additional virus-related deaths since yesterday.

Hospitalizations have decreased by ten, totalling 226 across the province. The number of patients in intensive care has fallen by three since yesterday to 45.

Over the past day, 22,048 vaccine doses were administered, totalling 13,594,078 since December 2020. There have been 11,576 COVID-19-related deaths in Quebec since the pandemic began in March 2020.

On Sunday, the first two cases of the Omicron COVID-19 variant were confirmed in Canada, reported in Ontario.

Earlier this month, Quebec Premier François Legault hinted that the province’s COVID-19 health measures could be lifted in early 2022.

Health Canada recently announced the authorization of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine in kids aged five to 11.

The distribution of COVID-19 cases in Quebec by age group is as follows:

The distribution of provincial deaths per age group is as follows:

Canada’s national COVID-19 death toll is now 29,618, along with 1,782,171 total cases.