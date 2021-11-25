Quebec reports highest COVID-19 case increase since early May

Quebec health officials have added 902 new COVID-19 cases to the province’s total over the past 24 hours.

To date, the number of people infected in Quebec has risen to 442,246.

The Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux has confirmed five additional virus-related deaths since Wednesday.

Hospitalizations have decreased by one, totalling 210 across the province. The number of patients in intensive care has decreased by one since yesterday, totalling 45.

Over the past day, 16,218 vaccine doses were administered, totalling 13,501,953 since December 2020. There have been 11,571 COVID-19-related deaths in Quebec since the pandemic began in March 2020.

Last week, Quebec Premier François Legault hinted that the province’s COVID-19 health measures could be lifted in early 2022.

On Friday, Health Canada announced the authorization of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine in kids aged five to 11.

The distribution of COVID-19 cases in Quebec by age group is as follows:

The distribution of provincial deaths per age group is as follows:

Canada’s national COVID-19 death toll is now 29,580, along with 1,774,946 total cases.