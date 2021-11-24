Quebec reports highest COVID-19 case increase in nearly 200 days

Quebec health officials have added 882 new COVID-19 cases to the province’s total over the past 24 hours.

To date, the number of people infected in Quebec has risen to 441,344.

The Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux has confirmed one additional virus-related death since Tuesday. Hospitalizations have decreased by eight, totalling 211 across the province. The number of patients in intensive care has remained stable since yesterday, totalling 46.

Over the past day, 6,556 vaccine doses were administered, amounting to 13,485,440 since December 2020. There have been 11,566 COVID-19-related deaths in Quebec since the pandemic began in March 2020.

Last week, Quebec Premier François Legault hinted that the province’s COVID-19 health measures could be lifted in early 2022.

On Friday, Health Canada announced the authorization of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine in kids aged five to 11.

The distribution of COVID-19 cases in Quebec by age group is as follows:

The distribution of provincial deaths per age group is as follows:

Canada’s national COVID-19 death toll is now 29,555, along with 1,772,319 total cases.