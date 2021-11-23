Quebec reports nearly 700 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday

Quebec health officials have added 699 new COVID-19 cases to the province’s total over the past 24 hours.

To date, the number of people infected in Quebec has risen to 440,462.

The Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux has confirmed five additional virus-related deaths since Monday. Hospitalizations have decreased by one, totalling 203 across the province. The number of patients in intensive care has remained stable since yesterday, totalling 46.

Over the past day, 5,582 vaccine doses were administered, amounting to 13,478,504 since December 2020. There have been 11,565 COVID-19-related deaths in Quebec since the pandemic began in March 2020.

Last week, Quebec Premier François Legault hinted that the province’s COVID-19 health measures could be lifted in early 2022.

On Friday, Health Canada announced the authorization of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine in kids aged five to 11.

Canada’s national COVID-19 death toll is now 29,526, along with 1,770,106 total cases.