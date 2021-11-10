Quebec reports week's highest COVID-19 case count on Wednesday

Since yesterday, 672 new COVID-19 cases have been added to Quebec’s total coronavirus tally by Quebec health officials.

To date, the total number of people infected in Quebec has risen to 431,612.

The Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux has confirmed one additional virus-related death since Tuesday.

Hospitalizations have increased by one, totalling 220 across the province. The number of patients in intensive care has remained stable since yesterday, totalling 45.

Over the past day, 10,487 vaccine doses were administered, amounting to 13,350,764 since December 2020.

There have been 11,529 COVID-19-related deaths in Quebec since the pandemic began in March 2020.

At a Tuesday afternoon press conference, Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé said all residents in long-term care homes (CHSLDs) would be offered a third dose of an approved COVID-19 vaccine.

Dubé says public health recommends people aged 70 and older take the booster shot six months after the second.

The federal government recently announced a new standardized COVID-19 vaccine passport system that would apply to travellers in Quebec and the rest of the country.

The distribution of COVID-19 cases in Quebec by age group is as follows:

The distribution of provincial deaths per age group is as follows:

Canada’s national COVID-19 death toll is now 29,217, along with 1,737,389 total cases.