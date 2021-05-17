Quebec reports lowest daily COVID-19 case increase since September

Quebec public health is reporting the province’s lowest COVID-19 case increase since the end of September.

According to the Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux, 551 new coronavirus cases have been added to the total since Sunday morning. This marks the province’s lowest increase since September 22, when 471 new cases were added.

Public health has added eight additional COVID-19-related deaths to the provincial total, two of which were attributable to the past 24 hours and six from earlier in May.

Since Sunday, 73,467 COVID-19 vaccines were administered across the province for a total of 4,396,507 since December 2020.

Hospitalizations have decreased by seven for a total of 501 across the province. Intensive care numbers have decreased by three for a total of 116.

There are now 363,847 total coronavirus cases in Quebec, 11,042 deaths, 3,482,229 negative cases, and 345,794 COVID-19 recoveries since the pandemic began.

On Thursday, Quebec Premier François Legault is scheduled to unveil the province’s reopening plan.

Two weeks ago, Legault said that opening restaurants in orange zones across Quebec could happen in May.

At the time, Legault said Quebec was starting off May “in good shape” and stressed that the key to a good summer is to get vaccinated. “If friends are hesitating to get vaccinated, please convince them,” he said. “Vaccines are essential if we want to have a nice summer.”

The government says it is currently on track to have every adult in Quebec vaccinated (should they choose) by June 24.

The distribution of cases in Quebec by age group is as follows:

The distribution of provincial deaths per age group is as follows:

Canada’s COVID-19 death toll is now 24,948, along with 1,328,582 total cases.