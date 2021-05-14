Quebec reports less than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases for 11th day in a row

For the 11th straight day, Quebec public health is reporting less than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases.

According to the Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux, 838 new coronavirus cases have been added to the provincial total.

Eight new virus-related deaths have also been added, two of which were attributable to the last day and six from earlier in May.

Since Thursday, 112,925 COVID-19 vaccines were administered across the province for a total of 4,127,768 since December 2020.

Hospitalizations have increased by 10 for a total of 530 across the province. Intensive care numbers have increased by two for a total of 123.

There are now 361,820 total coronavirus cases in Quebec, 11,025 deaths, 3,453,788 negative cases, and 343,142 COVID-19 recoveries since the pandemic began.

As of May 14, all Quebec citizens aged 18 and up can register for their COVID-19 vaccine appointment.

Health Minister Christian Dubé says the government will “without a doubt” meet its objective of fully vaccinating every interested adult by June 24.

Quebec Premier François Legault teased that opening restaurants in Orange Zones across Quebec could happen this month.

Legault said Quebec entered May “in good shape” and stressed that the key to a good summer is to get vaccinated. He said if numbers continue to improve, reducing restrictions in Montreal to the Orange Zone is possible by the end of the month.

The distribution of cases in Quebec by age group is as follows:

The distribution of provincial deaths per age group is as follows:

Canada’s COVID-19 death toll is now 24,825, along with 1,312,408 total cases.