Quebec reports fewer than 700 new COVID-19 cases for second day straight

Quebec public health is reporting less than 700 new COVID-19 cases for the second day in a row.

According to the Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux, 660 new coronavirus cases have been added to the total since Monday morning. This marks the province’s eighth consecutive day of under 1,000 new cases.

Public health has added nine additional COVID-19-related deaths to the provincial total, one of which was attributable to the past 24 hours and eight from earlier in May.

Since Monday, 61,051 COVID-19 vaccines were administered across the province for a total of 3,884,493 since December 2020.

Hospitalizations have decreased by three for a total of 540 across the province. Intensive care numbers have increased by five for a total of 128.

There are now 359,456 total coronavirus cases in Quebec, 11,002 deaths, 3,434,813 negative cases, and 340,637 COVID-19 recoveries since the pandemic began.

As of May 10, all Quebec citizens aged 30 and up can register for their COVID-19 vaccine appointment.

By Friday, May 14, the province’s youngest vaccine-eligible age group — those aged 18 to 24 — will be able to book vaccination appointments.

Health Minister Christian Dubé says the government will “without a doubt” meet its objective of fully vaccinating every interested adult by June 24.

Quebec Premier François Legault teased that opening restaurants in Orange Zones across Quebec could happen this month.

Legault said Quebec is starting May “in good shape” and stressed that the key to a good summer is to get vaccinated. He said if numbers continue to improve, reducing restrictions in Montreal to the Orange Zone is possible by the end of May.

The distribution of cases in Quebec by age group is as follows:

The distribution of provincial deaths per age group is as follows:

Canada’s COVID-19 death toll is now 24,682, along with 1,294,186 total cases.