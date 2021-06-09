Two days after easing restrictions across Quebec, public health has announced the province’s fourth consecutive day of less than 200 new COVID-19 cases.

According to the Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux, eight additional deaths have been added to the provincial total. One took place over the past 24 hours, six are from earlier in June, and one is from May.

Since Tuesday morning, 77,070 COVID-19 vaccines were administered across the province for a total of 6,297,804 since December 2020.

Hospitalizations have decreased by six for a total of 257 across the province. Intensive care numbers have remained the same since Tuesday for a total of 60.

There have now been 372,287 total coronavirus cases in Quebec, 11,164 deaths, 3,614,783 negative cases, and 358,849 COVID-19 recoveries since the pandemic began.

On Monday, Quebec eased additional restrictions across the province. There are no areas within Quebec under Red Zone restrictions. Fitness centres are allowed to reopen, restaurants can host clients indoors (for the first time since September), and high school students are returning to in-person classes exclusively.

Quebec Premier François Legault said that fully vaccinated people could be maskless in public spaces by the end of August.

The government says it is currently on track to have every adult in Quebec vaccinated (should they choose) by June 24.

The distribution of cases in Quebec by age group is as follows:

The distribution of provincial deaths per age group is as follows:

Canada’s COVID-19 death toll is now 25,791, along with 1,395,410 total cases.