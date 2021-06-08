Quebec reports zero COVID-19 deaths, 150 cases day after easing restrictions

A day after easing restrictions across the province, Quebec public health has announced zero new COVID-19-related deaths over the past 24 hours and 150 new coronavirus cases.

This marks the province’s third consecutive day of announcing less than 200 new COVID-19 cases.

According to the Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux, four additional deaths have been added to the provincial total from earlier in June.

Since Monday morning, 66,693 COVID-19 vaccines were administered across the province for a total of 6,220,734 since December 2020.

Hospitalizations have decreased by two for a total of 263 across the province. Intensive care numbers have increased by two since Monday, for a total of 60.

There have now been 372,109 total coronavirus cases in Quebec, 11,156 deaths, 3,608,338 negative cases, and 358,553 COVID-19 recoveries since the pandemic began.

On Monday, Quebec eased additional restrictions across the province. There are no areas within Quebec under Red Zone restrictions. Fitness centres are allowed to reopen, restaurants can host clients indoors (for the first time since September), and high school students are returning to in-person classes exclusively.

Quebec Premier François Legault said that fully vaccinated people could be maskless in public spaces by the end of August.

The government says it is currently on track to have every adult in Quebec vaccinated (should they choose) by June 24.

The distribution of cases in Quebec by age group is as follows:

The distribution of provincial deaths per age group is as follows:

Canada’s COVID-19 death toll is now 25,761, along with 1,394,145 total cases.