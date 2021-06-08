Canadiens fans light fireworks, celebrate series sweep outside Bell Centre (VIDEOS)

Suivant, Next! The Montreal Canadiens are the champions of the North Division and Habs fans outside the Bell Centre certainly showed it.

Forward Tyler Toffoli sent the Canadiens to the next round, after netting an overtime goal to give the Habs a 3-2 win in Game 4 on Monday night, capping off a sweep of the Winnipeg Jets, locking in Montreal’s ticket to the NHL’s semi-finals.

It was the Canadiens’ first time sweeping a playoff series since 2014 against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The Habs will face either the Colorado Avalanche or the Vegas Golden Knights in the next round, depending on the eventual outcome. That series is currently tied 2-2 with Game 5 going on Tuesday night at 9 pm ET in Denver.

Habs fans took to the streets after Monday’s victory and celebrated with fireworks, olé chants, brooms, and Canadiens flags.

