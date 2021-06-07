Quebec reports less than 200 new COVID-19 cases for 2nd straight day

Quebec public health has reported under 200 new COVID-19 cases for back-to-back days.

According to the Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux, 194 new coronavirus cases have been added to the total since Sunday morning. A slight increase from Sunday when 179 cases were added.

Three virus-related deaths have been added to the provincial tally, one of which took place over the past 24 hours. Two other deaths were attributed to earlier in May and June.

Since Sunday morning, 68,021 COVID-19 vaccines were administered across the province for a total of 6,153,771 since December 2020.

Hospitalizations have decreased by nine for a total of 265 across the province. Intensive care numbers have decreased by three since Sunday, for a total of 58.

There have now been 371,960 total coronavirus cases in Quebec, 11,152 deaths, 3,602,694 negative cases, and 358,221 COVID-19 recoveries since the pandemic began.

On Monday, Quebec eased additional restrictions across the province. There are no areas within Quebec under Red Zone restrictions. Fitness centres are allowed to reopen, restaurants can host clients indoors (for the first time since September), and high school students are returning to in-person classes exclusively.

Quebec Premier François Legault said that fully vaccinated people could be maskless in public spaces by the end of August.

The government says it is currently on track to have every adult in Quebec vaccinated (should they choose) by June 24.

The distribution of cases in Quebec by age group is as follows:

The distribution of provincial deaths per age group is as follows:

Canada’s COVID-19 death toll is now 25,724, along with 1,392,563 total cases.