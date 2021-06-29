Quebec reports under 80 new COVID-19 cases day after downgrading to Green Zone

A day after the entire province was downgraded to the Green Zone, public health reports under 80 new COVID-19 cases across Quebec.

It’s the province’s second consecutive day of announcing fewer than 80 new coronavirus cases.

The Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux has added 71 new cases to the provincial tally over the past 24 hours.

No additional deaths have been reported over the past 24 hours, and 102,841 COVID-19 vaccines were administered across the province for a total of 8,161,356 since December 2020.

Hospitalizations have decreased by two over the past 24 hours and now total 122. Intensive care numbers remained stable from Monday, at 31.

There have now been 11,207 deaths in the province since the pandemic began, 374,731 confirmed cases, 3,718,096 negative cases, and 362,646 COVID-19 recoveries.

As of Monday morning, all of Quebec has been downgraded to the Green Zone. No areas of the province are currently in Yellow, Orange, or Red Zones.

Last week, Premier François Legault said the situation in Quebec “continues to improve” and says the government is “exactly where we thought” in terms of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout and reopening plan.

As case numbers continue to decline, Legault said the government has “reached its objective” and specifically pointed out that people can move from having “little parties to big ones.”

“We can go from little parties to big ones,” said Legault in French. “We’ve reached our objectives.”

He also said that fully vaccinated people could be maskless in public spaces by the end of August.

The distribution of cases in Quebec by age group is as follows:

The distribution of provincial deaths per age group is as follows:

Canada’s COVID-19 death toll is now 26,238, along with 1,414,134 total cases.