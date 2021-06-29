Environment Canada’s heat warning for Montreal is still in effect.

The weather agency says a “warm and humid air mass will persist until Wednesday” across the Montreal metropolitan area.

Combined temperature and humidity values will make it feel like nearly 40ºC throughout the day on Tuesday. Overnight lows will remain above 20ºC.

Environment Canada says the risks are highest for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, and people working or exercising outdoors.

“Watch for the effects of heat illness: swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heatstroke, and the worsening of some health conditions,” says Environment Canada.

The agency urges people to drink plenty of water and stay in a cool place once a heat warning is issued.

The alert, updated in the early hours of Tuesday morning, is in effect for the following areas:

Châteauguay – La Prairie area

Laval area

Longueuil – Varennes area

Montréal Island area

Environment Canada asks citizens to monitor weather updates continually once an alert has been issued.