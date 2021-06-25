Quebec reports less than 100 new COVID-19 cases in back to back days

Quebec is reporting under 100 new COVID-19 cases in consecutive days.

The Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux has added 88 new cases to the provincial tally, a day after announcing 96 new cases.

Since Thursday morning, 65,578 COVID-19 vaccines were administered across the province for a total of 7,761,010 since December 2020.

Hospitalizations have decreased by 8 over the past 24 hours and now total 135. Intensive care numbers increased by two for a total of 40 across the province.

There have now been 11,202 deaths in the province since the pandemic began, 374,406 confirmed cases, 3,699,376 negative cases, and 362,130 COVID-19 recoveries.

It’s the province’s second straight day of announcing zero virus-related deaths.

The majority of Quebec is now in Green Zone, with the remaining areas in Yellow Zone. No areas of the province are currently in Orange or Red Zones.

On Tuesday, Quebec Premier François Legault said the entire province would be in Green Zone on Monday, June 28.

The premier said that as of Friday, June 25, people who are fully vaccinated could gather in private homes without wearing masks, and as of June 28, ten people can gather indoors at 20 outdoors.

Restaurants and bars will also be able to increase capacity as of Monday. Ten people at a table can dine together indoors and 20 outdoors.

“We can go from little parties to big ones,” said Legault in French. “We’ve reached our objectives.”

He also said that fully vaccinated people could be maskless in public spaces by the end of August.

The distribution of cases in Quebec by age group is as follows:

The distribution of provincial deaths per age group is as follows:

Canada’s COVID-19 death toll is now 26,192, along with 1,411,634 total cases.