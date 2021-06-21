Quebec reports under 100 new COVID-19 cases for the first time since last summer

Quebec is reporting the lowest daily COVID-19 case increase since last August.

The Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux has added 90 new cases to the provincial tally, for a total of 374,011 across Quebec since the pandemic began.

For the third consecutive day, public health has reported zero new coronavirus-related deaths.

Since Sunday morning, 57,004 COVID-19 vaccines were administered across the province for a total of 7,404,597 since December 2020.

Hospitalizations have decreased by two for a total of 168 province-wide. Intensive care numbers remained stable since Sunday at 39.

There have now been 11,191 deaths reported deaths in the province since the pandemic began, 3,676,666 negative cases, and 361,521 COVID-19 recoveries.

The majority of Quebec is now in Green Zone, with the remaining areas in Yellow Zone. No areas of the province are currently in Orange or Red Zones.

Quebec Premier François Legault said that fully vaccinated people could be maskless in public spaces by the end of August.

The government says it is currently on track to have every adult in Quebec vaccinated (should they choose) by June 24.

The distribution of cases in Quebec by age group is as follows:

The distribution of provincial deaths per age group is as follows:

Canada’s COVID-19 death toll is now 26,076, along with 1,408,835 total cases.