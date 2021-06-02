Quebec reports third straight day of less than 300 new COVID-19 cases

Quebec public health is reporting less than 300 new COVID-19 cases for the third consecutive day.

According to the Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux, 288 new coronavirus cases have been added to the total since Tuesday morning.

Zero virus-related deaths have been added to the provincial tally over the past 24 hours, and five have been added from earlier in May.

Since Tuesday morning, 70,847 COVID-19 vaccines were administered across the province for a total of 5,719,839 since December 2020.

Hospitalizations have decreased by 14 for a total of 349 across the province. Intensive care numbers have decreased by nine since Tuesday, for a total of 77.

There have now been 370,815 total coronavirus cases in Quebec, 11,138 deaths, 3,576,891 negative cases, and 356,202 COVID-19 recoveries since the pandemic began.

On Tuesday, Quebec Premier François Legault said no areas of the province should be in Red Zones by Monday, June 7, if everything remains stable.

Orange Zone areas allow restaurants to reopen for indoor dining, gyms, theatres, and venues to reopen, and secondary 3, 4, and 5 students can return to in-person learning.

Legault said that by the end of August, fully vaccinated people could be maskless in public places.

The government says it is currently on track to have every adult in Quebec vaccinated (should they choose) by June 24.

The distribution of cases in Quebec by age group is as follows:

The distribution of provincial deaths per age group is as follows:

Canada’s COVID-19 death toll is now 25,556, along with 1,383,214 total cases.