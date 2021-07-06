Quebec reports less than 75 new COVID-19 cases for 5th consecutive day

Quebec is reporting the province’s fifth consecutive day of less than 75 new COVID-19 cases.

Over the past 24 hours, the Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux reported 67 new coronavirus cases across the province.

It’s Quebec’s third straight day of reporting zero new coronavirus-related deaths as well.

Over the past day, 99,987 vaccines were administered across the province for a total of 8,857,927 since December 2020.

Hospitalizations remained flat at 102 over the last day, as did intensive care numbers at 27.

There have now been 11,218 deaths in Quebec since the pandemic began, 375,262 confirmed cases, 3,742,490 negative cases, and 363,339 COVID-19 recoveries.

As of last week, all of Quebec has been downgraded to the Green Zone. No areas of the province are currently in Yellow, Orange, or Red Zones.

Last week, Premier François Legault said the situation in Quebec “continues to improve” and says the government is “exactly where we thought” in terms of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout and reopening plan.

As case numbers continue to decline, Legault said the government has “reached its objective” and specifically pointed out that people can move from having “little parties to big ones.”

“We can go from little parties to big ones,” said Legault in French. “We’ve reached our objectives.”

He also said that fully vaccinated people could be maskless in public spaces by the end of August.

The distribution of cases in Quebec by age group is as follows:

The distribution of provincial deaths per age group is as follows:

Canada’s COVID-19 death toll is now 26,368, along with 1,417,639 total cases.