Quebec reports over 16,000 new cases, more than 25 deaths in past day

Quebec has reported more than 16,000 new COVID-19 cases in the past day.

On Friday, the Ministère de la Santé et des Services Sociaux reported 16,176 new COVID-19 cases in Quebec. The total number of cases in the province has increased to 712,358 since the pandemic began.

Public Health has also added 27 additional virus-related deaths over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of COVID-19-related deaths in the province to 11,873.

There are 2,133 people hospitalized in the province, an increase of 180 since Thursday.

The total number of Intensive Care Unit (ICU) patients has increased by 22 over the past 24 hours, totalling 229 across the province.

Over the past day, 99,186 COVID-19 vaccines were administered in the province. Since December 2020, 15,756,550 total vaccines have been distributed in Quebec.

In a Thursday press conference, Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé warned of the new measures amid the recent surge in COVID-19 cases. He confirmed that the province would soon require three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine to be entirely up to date with the digital passport.

As of today, Quebecers 45 years old and up can book booster shot appointments via the Clic Santé website — only if they have already received their second dose of a Health Canada-approved vaccine at least three months prior.

Public Health promises not to impose passport modifications before everyone has the chance to receive a third vaccine dose.