Quebec reports nearly 90 new COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday

On Tuesday, the Ministère de la Santé et des Services Sociaux reported 89 new virus-related deaths.

Public Health has also added 5,143 new COVID-19 cases over the past day. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the province has now reached 806,296, and the death toll is 12,453.

There are 3,417 people hospitalized in the province, an increase of 37 compared to the previous day.

The total number of Intensive Care Unit (ICU) patients has increased by three over the past 24 hours, totalling 289 across the province.

Over the past day, 93,730 COVID-19 vaccines were administered in the region. Since December 2020, 16,576,407 total vaccines have been distributed in Quebec.

On Monday, the province’s nightly curfew, which has been in effect since December 31, 2021, was lifted.

As of January 18, Quebec will require a vaccine passport for entry into liquor stores and cannabis shops across the province.

As of January 14, Quebecers 18 years old and up can book booster shot appointments via the Clic Santé website — only if they have already received their second dose of a Health Canada-approved vaccine at least three months prior.