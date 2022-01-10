Quebec reports over 10,000 new cases, more than 25 deaths on Monday

Quebec has reported more than 10,000 new COVID-19 cases in the past day.

On Monday, the Ministère de la Santé et des Services Sociaux reported 10,573 new COVID-19 cases in Quebec. The total number of cases in the province has increased to 749,866 since the pandemic began.

Public Health has also added 26 additional virus-related deaths over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of COVID-19-related deaths in the province to 11,966.

There are 2,554 people hospitalized in the province, an increase of 118 compared to the previous day.

The total number of Intensive Care Unit (ICU) patients has decreased by nine over the past 24 hours, totalling 248 across the province.

Over the past day, 65,947 COVID-19 vaccines were administered in the province. Since December 2020, 15,752,494 total vaccines have been distributed in Quebec.

During a Thursday press conference, Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé warned of the new measures amid the recent surge in COVID-19 cases. He confirmed that the province would soon require three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine to be entirely up to date with the digital passport.

As of today, Quebecers 40 years old and up can book booster shot appointments via the Clic Santé website — only if they have already received their second dose of a Health Canada-approved vaccine at least three months prior.

Public Health promises not to impose passport modifications before everyone has the chance to receive a third vaccine dose.