Quebecers aged 40 and above can now get their COVID-19 booster shot

If you’re 40 years of age or older and have received your second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at least three months ago, you are now eligible for a booster shot.

Other groups eligible for boosters as of January 10 include Quebec healthcare workers and caregivers, immunocompromised people, those with certain health conditions, and pregnant women.

According to the government’s website, a booster dose of messenger RNA COVID-19 vaccine is “recommended to enable the immune system to re-establish a sufficient level of antibodies to compensate for the drop that may occur after a few months.”

As of January 10, 23% of eligible Quebecers have already received their third shot, according to Santé Québec.

While the boosters should become more widely available to younger age groups in the coming weeks, the provincial government says the additional dose is still not recommended for children under 12 on dialysis or who have weakened immune systems.

On January 12, those aged 35 and older will be eligible for their third dose.

To book your appointment visit the Clic Santé website.