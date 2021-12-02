Quebec reports over 1,000 new COVID-19 cases

Quebec health officials have added 1,146 new COVID-19 cases to the province’s total since Wednesday.

To date, the total number of people infected in Quebec has risen to 450,513.

The Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux has also confirmed two additional virus-related deaths since yesterday.

Hospitalizations have decreased by twelve, totalling 227 across the province. The number of patients in intensive care has gone up by one since yesterday to 53.

Over the past 24 hours, 25,563 vaccine doses were administered, totalling 13,656,978 since December 2020. There have been 11,583 COVID-19-related deaths in Quebec since the pandemic began in March 2020.

On Monday, the first two cases of the Omicron COVID-19 variant were confirmed in Quebec.

Health Canada recently announced the authorization of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine in kids aged five to 11.

Canada’s national COVID-19 death toll is now 29,714, along with 1,795,629 total cases.