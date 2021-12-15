Quebec reports highest daily COVID-19 case increase in 340 days

Quebec health officials have added more than 2,300 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours. Today’s count is the province’s highest daily increase since January 9, when 2,588 new infections were reported.

Since Tuesday morning, the Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux has reported 2,386 new COVID-19 cases and four additional virus-related deaths.

Throughout the pandemic, there have been 471,742 total cases and 11,622 deaths.

Hospitalizations have increased by 16 since Tuesday and equal 309 across the province. Intensive care numbers have increased by two over the past 24 hours and now total 77 within Quebec.

For comparison, at this time last year, Quebec reported 1,620 new COVID-19 cases and 25 deaths. Hospitalizations were at 901 on December 15, 2020, 126 of whom were in intensive care.

Over the past day, 46,793 COVID-19 vaccines were administered. Since December 2020, 14,081,687 total vaccines have been distributed.

Two Montreal schools closed on Wednesday morning after “various students” tested positive for the Omicron variant.

Last week, Quebec’s Health Minister Christian Dubé announced that as of December 23, the maximum number of people per household would increase across the province in time for the holidays.

Earlier this month, Quebec-made vaccine Medicago reported an efficacy rate of 71% against the COVID-19 variant and 75.4% effective against the Delta variant.

Health Canada also recently announced the authorization of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine in kids aged five to 11.

The distribution of COVID-19 cases in Quebec by age group is as follows:

The distribution of provincial deaths per age group is as follows:

Canada’s national COVID-19 death toll is now 29,969. There have been 1,845,256 total cases.

More information regarding the Omicron COVID-19 variant in Quebec can be found on the Institut national de santé Publique du Québec website.