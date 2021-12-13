Quebec reports over 1,500 new COVID-19 cases for 5th consecutive day

Quebec health officials have added more than 1,500 new COVID-19 cases for the fifth consecutive day.

Over the past 24 hours, the Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux has reported 1,628 new COVID-19 cases and three additional virus-related deaths.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 467,609 total cases and 11,611 deaths.

Hospitalizations have increased by six since Sunday and equal 268 across the province. Intensive care numbers have increased by five over the past 24 hours and now total 73 throughout Quebec.

For comparison, at this time last year, Quebec reported 1,994 new COVID-19 cases and 33 deaths. Hospitalizations were at 880 on December 13, 2020, 123 of whom were in intensive care.

Over the past day, 24,009 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered. Since December 2020, 13,997,617 total vaccines have been administered.

Last week, Quebec’s Health Minister Christian Dubé announced that as of December 23, the maximum number of people per household would increase across the province in time for the holidays.

Earlier in December, Quebec-made vaccine Medicago reported an efficacy rate of 71% against the COVID-19 variant and 75.4% effective against the Delta variant.

Health Canada recently announced the authorization of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine in kids aged five to 11.

The distribution of COVID-19 cases in Quebec by age group is as follows:

The distribution of provincial deaths per age group is as follows:

Canada’s national COVID-19 death toll is now 29,900. There have been 1,827,691 total cases.

More information regarding the Omicron COVID-19 variant in Quebec can be found on the website of the Institut national de santé publique du Québec.