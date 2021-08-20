Quebec adds over 500 new COVID-19 cases for first time in nearly 100 days

Quebec is reporting more than 500 new COVID-19 cases for the first time since the end of May, 91 days ago.

It’s also the province’s fourth time reporting more than 400 new coronavirus cases this week.

The Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux has added 527 new coronavirus cases to the provincial total over the past 24 hours — the highest daily case increase since May 21 when 505 were added.

Two additional virus-related deaths have been added to the provincial tally, both of which have been attributed to “dates before August 19.”

Hospitalizations have decreased by four across the province since Thursday and now total 87. Patients in intensive care have increased by three and now total 30 throughout Quebec.

Over the past day, 41,221 vaccines were administered for a total of 11,985,074 since December 2020.

Over the course of the pandemic, there have been 11,279 deaths, 383,718 confirmed cases, 3,999,224 negative cases, and 368,938 COVID-19 recoveries.

Last week, Health Minister Christian Dubé announced more details concerning the COVID-19 vaccine passport that will be implemented in Quebec.

Once initiated, it will be the first of its kind in Canada.

Quebec Premier François Legault said the vaccine passport would be used for non-essential services and that “certain privileges” would be extended to fully vaccinated people in Quebec.

He says the uptick of coronavirus cases in the province is “worrisome.”

The distribution of cases in Quebec by age group is as follows:

The distribution of provincial deaths per age group is as follows:

Canada’s COVID-19 death toll is now 26,783, along with 1,462,906 total cases.