Quebec reports over 400 new COVID-19 for third time this week

Quebec is reporting over 400 new COVID-19 cases for the third time this week.

On Monday, public health announced 409 new cases, followed by 323 on Tuesday and 436 on Wednesday.

The Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux has added 436 new coronavirus cases again to the provincial total over the past 24 hours.

Zero new virus-related deaths have been added to the provincial tally, and one previously reported death has been removed due to it “not being attributable to COVID-19.”

Hospitalizations have increased by three across the province since Wednesday and now total 91. Patients in intensive care have decreased by one and now total 27 throughout Quebec.

Over the past day, 42,012 vaccines were administered for a total of 11,943,853 since December 2020.

Over the course of the pandemic, there have been 11,277 deaths, 383,191 confirmed cases, 3,999,224 negative cases, and 368,629 COVID-19 recoveries.

Last week, Health Minister Christian Dubé announced more details concerning the COVID-19 vaccine passport that will be implemented in Quebec.

Once initiated, it will be the first of its kind in Canada.

Quebec Premier François Legault said the vaccine passport would be used for non-essential services and that “certain privileges” would be extended to fully vaccinated people in Quebec.

He says the uptick of coronavirus cases in the province is “worrisome.”

The distribution of cases in Quebec by age group is as follows:

The distribution of provincial deaths per age group is as follows:

Canada’s COVID-19 death toll is now 26,761, along with 1,460,175 total cases.