Quebec reports highest daily COVID-19 case increase in over 75 days

Quebec is reporting the province’s highest COVID-19 daily increase in 76 days.

The Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux has added 426 new coronavirus cases to the provincial total over the past 24 hours, Quebec’s highest increase since May 29.

Zero new virus-related death has been added to the provincial total since Thursday morning’s update.

Hospitalizations have decreased by one for a total of 80 across the province, and patients in intensive care have decreased by one, totalling 27 throughout Quebec.

Over the past day, 49,043 vaccines were administered for a total of 11,665,257 since December 2020.

Over the course of the pandemic, there have been 11,242 deaths, 380,833 confirmed cases, 3,966,442 negative cases, and 367,029 COVID-19 recoveries.

This comes three days after Health Minister Christian Dubé announces more details concerning the COVID-19 vaccine passport that will be implemented in Quebec.

Once initiated, it will be the first of its kind in Canada.

Last week, Quebec Premier François Legault said the vaccine passport would be used for non-essential services and that “certain privileges” would be extended to fully vaccinated people in Quebec.

He says the uptick of coronavirus cases in the province is “worrisome.”

The distribution of cases in Quebec by age group is as follows:

The distribution of provincial deaths per age group is as follows:

Canada’s COVID-19 death toll is now 26,692, along with 1,447,439 total cases.