Quebec reports over 300 new COVID-19 cases in back-to-back days

Quebec is reporting over 300 new COVID-19 cases for the second time in as many days.

The Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux has added 369 new coronavirus cases to the provincial total over the past 24 hours, Quebec’s highest increase since May 23 when over 400 cases were added.

Zero new virus-related death has been added to the provincial total since Wednesday morning’s update.

Hospitalizations have increased by 14 for a total of 81 across the province, and patients in intensive care have increased by six, totalling 28 throughout Quebec.

Over the past day, 44,137 vaccines were administered for a total of 11,616,214 since December 2020.

Over the course of the pandemic, there have been 11,242 deaths, 380,407 confirmed cases, 3,947,687 negative cases, and 366,812 COVID-19 recoveries.

This comes two days after Health Minister Christian Dubé announces more details concerning the COVID-19 vaccine passport that will be implemented in Quebec.

Once initiated, it will be the first of its kind in Canada.

Last week, Quebec Premier François Legault said the vaccine passport would be used for non-essential services and that “certain privileges” would be extended to fully vaccinated people in Quebec.

He says the uptick of coronavirus cases in the province is “worrisome.”

The distribution of cases in Quebec by age group is as follows:

The distribution of provincial deaths per age group is as follows:

Canada’s COVID-19 death toll is now 26,688, along with 1,445,305 total cases.