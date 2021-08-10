For the sixth consecutive day, Quebec is reporting more than 200 new COVID-19 cases.

The Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux has added 234 new coronavirus cases to the provincial total over the past 24 hours, a day after announcing 250.

No new virus-related deaths have been added to the provincial total since Monday morning’s update. One death has been subtracted from the total due to a previously reported death “not being attributable to COVID-19,” according to health officials.

Hospitalizations have increased by seven for a total of 62 across the province, and patients in intensive care have decreased by four, totalling 18 throughout Quebec.

Over the past day, 41,543 vaccines were administered for a total of 11,534,844 since December 2020.

Over the course of the pandemic, there have been 11,241 deaths, 379,673 confirmed cases, 3,947,687 negative cases, and 366,523 COVID-19 recoveries.

On Tuesday afternoon, Health Minister Christian Dubé will announce more details concerning the COVID-19 vaccine passport that will be implemented in Quebec.

Once initiated, it will be the first of its kind in Canada.

Last week, Quebec Premier François Legault said the vaccine passport would be used for non-essential services and that “certain privileges” would be extended to fully vaccinated people in Quebec.

He says the uptick of coronavirus cases in the province is “worrisome.”

Canada’s COVID-19 death toll is now 26,678, along with 1,442,087 total cases.