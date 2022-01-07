Quebec citizens aged 45 and up can now book COVID-19 booster appointments
All Quebec citizens aged 45 and older can now book an appointment for a COVID-19 booster shot.
The province is opening third dose appointments per age group, similar to how the initial vaccine rollout unfolded last winter.
On Thursday, Quebecers aged 50 and older were able to book appointments through the Clic Santé website and on Friday, the newest age group portal opened.
The Quebec website says a booster dose of an RNA COVID-19 vaccine is “recommended to enable the immune system to re-establish a sufficient level of antibodies to compensate for the drop that may occur after a few months.”
According to Premier Françous Legault, all Quebec adults will be able to register for their COVID-19 booster shots by the end of the month.
As of now, the last age group that will be eligible to book third dose appointments in Quebec is the 18+ crowd on January 17.
Quebec urges citizens to wait at least three months after their second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Initially, public health advised spreading out shots six months apart but has since backtracked.
Quebec cites that “new data” shows a COVID-19 booster shot provides “better protection” against the virus and “also increases protection” against new variants, including the Omicron variant.
On Thursday, Health Minister Christian Dubé announced that Quebec will include a third dose to be considered fully vaccinated through the digital passport “in the coming weeks.”
Quebec also announced it would enforce the COVID-19 vaccine passport at SQDCs and SAQs across the province on January 18.