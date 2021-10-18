Magical Christmas market returning to Quebec City next month (PHOTOS)

The province’s biggest Christmas market is returning to Quebec City in November and December, offering over 90 exhibitors, events, and magical holiday lights.

The Marché de Noël Allemand de Québec is a German Christmas market that fuses a European holiday flair with the timeless old streets of Quebec City.

The month-long market offers free activities for the whole family, a festive atmosphere, original gift ideas, the tasing of German food and drink, and Christmas choirs from November 25 to December 23.

“You will discover local products from Quebec, as well as German and European specialties and handmade products by local artisans,” says the Marché de Noël Allemand de Québec website. “You can also enjoy tasty pretzels, mulled wine, traditional German cakes, and many other delicacies!”

Activities include “The Night of the Krampus,” a play that centres around the European folklore character who punishing children who don’t behave during the holidays. If you’re looking for something a little more cheerful, the market also has “Puppet Theaterplatz” — live puppet show musicals.

The German Christmas market is located in the heart of Old Quebec, in the gardens and entryway l’Hôtel-de-Ville.

The market is free to enter while food and products have varying prices.

When: November 25 to December 23

Time: Thursday, 11 am – 8 pm; Friday – Saturday, 11 am – 9 pm; Sunday, 11 am – 6 pm

Where: l’Hôtel-de-Ville

Price: Free admission