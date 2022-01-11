Quebec has reported more than 8,000 new COVID-19 cases in the past day.

On Tuesday, the Ministère de la Santé et des Services Sociaux reported 8,710 new COVID-19 cases in Quebec. The total number of cases in the province has increased to 758,576 since the pandemic began.

Public Health has also added 62 additional virus-related deaths over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of COVID-19-related deaths in the province to 12,028.

There are 2,742 people hospitalized in the province, an increase of 188 compared to the previous day.

The total number of Intensive Care Unit (ICU) patients has increased by seven over the past 24 hours, totalling 255 across the province.

Over the past day, 100,758 COVID-19 vaccines were administered in the region. Since December 2020, 15,853,252 total vaccines have been distributed in Quebec.

During a Thursday press conference, Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé warned of the new measures amid the recent surge in COVID-19 cases. He confirmed that the province would soon require three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine to be entirely up to date with the digital passport.

As of January 10, Quebecers 40 years old and up can book booster shot appointments via the Clic Santé website — only if they have already received their second dose of a Health Canada-approved vaccine at least three months prior.

Public Health promises not to impose passport modifications before everyone has the chance to receive a third vaccine dose.