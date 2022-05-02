These 10 Quebec airports reopen to international travel today

For the first time in nearly two years, dozens of Canadian airports will be allowed to welcome international flights, including 15 in Quebec.

According to the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), they are gradually bringing back border services to select airports across the country.

These smaller airports have been affected by temporary COVID-19 measures, but will once again be able to accommodate international travellers.

Service is expected to resume at small airports across Quebec on May 2. A handful more across the country will resume on May 15.

.@CanBorder COVID-19: CBSA resumes border services at select airportshttps://t.co/4fZWUbwC7x — GC Newsroom (@NewsroomGC) April 28, 2022

Last month, Quebec Transport Minister François Bonnardel announced that all inter-Quebec flights — even those that require a connection — will be capped at a maximum of $500.

Quebec citizens and foreign tourists will not have to take any additional steps to get reimbursed as discounts will be applied to all airfare tickets within the province. The airline itself will be declaring the difference from the provincial government.

Bonnardel says the air transport plan is to give Quebecers and tourists additional access to all regions across the province for a maximum of $500 big ones.

Aujourd’hui, on a dévoilé le plan québécois de transport aérien régional. Un plan pour redonner aux Québécois un accès à leurs régions, notamment grâce à des billets d’avion à un maximum de 500$ aller-retour!✈️⚜️ pic.twitter.com/JZBw2F9cMW — François Bonnardel (@fbonnardelCAQ) April 19, 2022

Travellers coming into Canada still need to be eligible to enter Canada, meet all entry requirements, and have their passports.

Additionally, travellers should complete their ArriveCAN submission – including their vaccine information – within 72 hours of getting to the border.

For more information on COVID-19-related changes to ports of entry, you can check out CBSA’s website for more information. Here’s the full list of which Canadian airports will have CBSA service again with operating hours included: Airports reopening in Quebec Baie-Comeau Pointe Lebel Airport – Hours of service: telephone reporting

Hours of service: telephone reporting Bromont Airport – Hours of service: 8:30 am to 4:30 pm, Monday to Friday

Hours of service: 8:30 am to 4:30 pm, Monday to Friday Drummondville Airport – Hours of service: 8:30 am to 4:30 pm, Monday to Friday

Hours of service: 8:30 am to 4:30 pm, Monday to Friday Gatineau-Ottawa Executive Airport – Hours of service: 8 am to 4 pm, Monday to Friday

Hours of service: 8 am to 4 pm, Monday to Friday Iles-de-la-Madeleine Airport – Hours of service: 8 am to 4:30, Monday to Friday

Hours of service: 8 am to 4:30, Monday to Friday La Macaza – Mont Tremblant International – Hours of service: 8 am to 8 pm, 7 days/week

Hours of service: 8 am to 8 pm, 7 days/week Lac-des-Rapides – Hours of service: 8:30 am to 4:30 pm, Monday to Friday

Hours of service: 8:30 am to 4:30 pm, Monday to Friday Lachute Airport – Hours of service: 8 am to 8 pm, Monday to Friday

Hours of service: 8 am to 8 pm, Monday to Friday Sept-Iles Airport – Hours of service: 8 am to 4:30 pm, Monday to Friday

Hours of service: 8 am to 4:30 pm, Monday to Friday Ville St-Georges Airport – Hours of service: 8 am to 12 am, 7 days/week

Small airports resuming border service in the rest of Canada

Airports reopening in Ontario

Brampton Flying Club – Hours of service: telephone reporting

Hours of service: telephone reporting Brantford Airport – Hours of service: 9 am to 5 pm, Monday to Friday

Burlington Airpark – Hours of service: telephone reporting

Carp Airport – Hours of service: telephone reporting

Chatham Airport – Hours of service: telephone reporting

Collingwood Regional Airport – Hours of service: 9 am to 5 pm, Monday to Friday

Cornwall Regional Airport – Hours of service: 8 am to 5 pm, 7 days/week

Fort Frances Airport – Hours of service: 7 am to 11 pm, 7 days/week

Lakehead Aviation (Seaplanes) – Hours of service: 8 am to 5 pm, 7 days/week

Niagara District Airport – Hours of service: 8 am to 12 am, 7 days/week

Pelee Island Airport – Hours of service: May 1 to September 15: 8 am to 8 pm, Monday to Thursday and Saturday, 8 am to 11 pm, Friday and Sunday, September 16 to April 30: 9 am to 5 pm, 7 days/week

Rainy Lake Sports – CanOp Dock – Hours of service: 7 am to 7 pm, 7 days/week

Sudbury Airport – Hours of service: 8:30 am to 4:30 pm, Monday to Friday

St. Thomas Municipal Airport – Hours of service: 9 am to 3 pm, Monday to Friday

Toronto/Buttonville Municipal Airport – Hours of service: 7 am to 8 pm, 7 days/week

Airports reopening in Yukon

Beaver Creek Airport – Hours of service: 8 am to 12 am, 7 days/week – May to October

Dawson City Airport – Hours of service: 8:30 am to 4:30 pm, 7 days/week – mid May to mid September, 8:30 am to 4:30 pm, Monday to Friday – mid September to mid May

– Old Crow Airport – Hours of service: 9 am to 9 pm, 7 days/week

Airports reopening in BC

Boundary Bay Airport – Hours of service: 10 am to 6 pm, 7 days/week

Brechin Point Seaplane – Hours of service: 8:30 am to 4:30 pm, 7 days/week

Campbell River Airport – Hours of service: 8:30 am to 4:30 pm, 7 days/week

Castlegar Airport – Hours of service: Telephone reporting

Eckharts Airport – Hours of service: 8:30 am to 4:30 pm, 7 days/week

Patricia Bay Floats – Hours of service: 8:30 am to 4:30 pm, 7 days/week

Port Hardy Airport – Hours of service: 8 am to 12 am, 7 days/week

Vancouver Harbour Flight Centre – Hours of service: 24 hours, 7 days/week

Airports reopening in Manitoba

Brandon Airport – Hours of service: 9 am to 5 pm, 7 days/week

Hours of service: 9 am to 5 pm, 7 days/week Piney Pinecreek Border Airport – Hours of service: 9 am to 5 pm, 7 days/week

Airports reopening in Northwest Territories

Inuvik Mike Zubko Airport – Hours of service: 9 am to 5 pm, Monday to Friday

Airports reopening in Alberta

In these Alberta airports, border clearance services are set to resume on May 15, 2022.

Calgary/Springbank Airport – Hours of service: telephone reporting

Hours of service: telephone reporting Lethbridge Airport – Hours of service: telephone reporting

Airports reopening in Saskatchewan

In Saskatchewan, this airport is set to have border clearance services resume on May 15, 2022.

Estevan Airport – Hours of service: telephone reporting

With files from Sarah Anderson