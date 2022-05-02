NewsVentureTransportationCanadaUrbanized

These 10 Quebec airports reopen to international travel today

May 2 2022, 1:44 pm
Tourisme Îles de la Madeleine

For the first time in nearly two years, dozens of Canadian airports will be allowed to welcome international flights, including 15 in Quebec.

According to the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), they are gradually bringing back border services to select airports across the country.

These smaller airports have been affected by temporary COVID-19 measures, but will once again be able to accommodate international travellers.

Service is expected to resume at small airports across Quebec on May 2. A handful more across the country will resume on May 15.

Last month, Quebec Transport Minister François Bonnardel announced that all inter-Quebec flights — even those that require a connection — will be capped at a maximum of $500.

Quebec citizens and foreign tourists will not have to take any additional steps to get reimbursed as discounts will be applied to all airfare tickets within the province. The airline itself will be declaring the difference from the provincial government.

Bonnardel says the air transport plan is to give Quebecers and tourists additional access to all regions across the province for a maximum of $500 big ones.

Travellers coming into Canada still need to be eligible to enter Canada, meet all entry requirements, and have their passports.

Additionally, travellers should complete their ArriveCAN submission – including their vaccine information – within 72 hours of getting to the border.

For more information on COVID-19-related changes to ports of entry, you can check out CBSA’s website for more information. Here’s the full list of which Canadian airports will have CBSA service again with operating hours included:

Airports reopening in Quebec

  • Baie-Comeau Pointe Lebel Airport – Hours of service: telephone reporting
  • Bromont Airport – Hours of service: 8:30 am to 4:30 pm, Monday to Friday
  • Drummondville Airport – Hours of service: 8:30 am to 4:30 pm, Monday to Friday
  • Gatineau-Ottawa Executive Airport – Hours of service: 8 am to 4 pm, Monday to Friday
  • Iles-de-la-Madeleine Airport – Hours of service: 8 am to 4:30, Monday to Friday
  • La Macaza – Mont Tremblant International – Hours of service: 8 am to 8 pm, 7 days/week
  • Lac-des-Rapides – Hours of service: 8:30 am to 4:30 pm, Monday to Friday
  • Lachute Airport – Hours of service: 8 am to 8 pm, Monday to Friday
  • Sept-Iles Airport – Hours of service: 8 am to 4:30 pm, Monday to Friday
  • Ville St-Georges Airport – Hours of service: 8 am to 12 am, 7 days/week

Small airports resuming border service in the rest of Canada

Airports reopening in Ontario

  • Brampton Flying Club – Hours of service: telephone reporting
  • Brantford Airport – Hours of service: 9 am to 5 pm, Monday to Friday
  • Burlington Airpark – Hours of service: telephone reporting
  • Carp Airport – Hours of service: telephone reporting
  • Chatham Airport – Hours of service: telephone reporting
  • Collingwood Regional Airport – Hours of service: 9 am to 5 pm, Monday to Friday
  • Cornwall Regional Airport – Hours of service: 8 am to 5 pm, 7 days/week
  • Fort Frances Airport – Hours of service: 7 am to 11 pm, 7 days/week
  • Lakehead Aviation (Seaplanes) – Hours of service: 8 am to 5 pm, 7 days/week
  • Niagara District Airport – Hours of service: 8 am to 12 am, 7 days/week
  • Pelee Island Airport – Hours of service: May 1 to September 15: 8 am to 8 pm, Monday to Thursday and Saturday, 8 am to 11 pm, Friday and Sunday, September 16 to April 30: 9 am to 5 pm, 7 days/week
  • Rainy Lake Sports – CanOp Dock – Hours of service: 7 am to 7 pm, 7 days/week
  • Sudbury Airport – Hours of service: 8:30 am to 4:30 pm, Monday to Friday
  • St. Thomas Municipal Airport – Hours of service: 9 am to 3 pm, Monday to Friday
  • Toronto/Buttonville Municipal Airport – Hours of service: 7 am to 8 pm, 7 days/week

Airports reopening in Yukon

  • Beaver Creek Airport – Hours of service: 8 am to 12 am, 7 days/week – May to October
  • Dawson City Airport – Hours of service: 8:30 am to 4:30 pm, 7 days/week – mid May to mid September, 8:30 am to 4:30 pm, Monday to Friday – mid September to mid May
  • Old Crow Airport – Hours of service: 9 am to 9 pm, 7 days/week

Airports reopening in BC

  • Boundary Bay Airport – Hours of service: 10 am to 6 pm, 7 days/week
  • Brechin Point Seaplane – Hours of service: 8:30 am to 4:30 pm, 7 days/week
  • Campbell River Airport – Hours of service: 8:30 am to 4:30 pm, 7 days/week
  • Castlegar Airport – Hours of service: Telephone reporting
  • Eckharts Airport – Hours of service: 8:30 am to 4:30 pm, 7 days/week
  • Patricia Bay Floats – Hours of service: 8:30 am to 4:30 pm, 7 days/week
  • Port Hardy Airport – Hours of service: 8 am to 12 am, 7 days/week
  • Vancouver Harbour Flight Centre – Hours of service: 24 hours, 7 days/week

Airports reopening in Manitoba

  • Brandon Airport – Hours of service: 9 am to 5 pm, 7 days/week
  • Piney Pinecreek Border Airport – Hours of service: 9 am to 5 pm, 7 days/week

Airports reopening in Northwest Territories

  • Inuvik Mike Zubko Airport – Hours of service: 9 am to 5 pm, Monday to Friday

Airports reopening in Alberta

In these Alberta airports, border clearance services are set to resume on May 15, 2022.

  • Calgary/Springbank Airport – Hours of service: telephone reporting
  • Lethbridge Airport – Hours of service: telephone reporting

Airports reopening in Saskatchewan

In Saskatchewan, this airport is set to have border clearance services resume on May 15, 2022.

  • Estevan Airport – Hours of service: telephone reporting

With files from Sarah Anderson

