Canadiens make rare after-the-deadline trade with Devils

The Montreal Canadiens have decided to continue making trades despite the deadline passing last week.

In a rare post-deadline move, the Canadiens announced this afternoon that they had acquired forward Arnaud Durandeau from the New Jersey Devils in exchange for forward Nathan Légaré.

The Canadiens have acquired forward Arnaud Durandeau from the New Jersey Devils in exchange for forward Nathan Légaré. Read ↓ #GoHabsGohttps://t.co/ymIZ2hPLu4 — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) March 11, 2024

The timing of this trade is strange, given the recent deadline, but a further look into things makes everything a bit more clear. The league rules state that teams can continue to make trades after the deadline, but the players acquired during that time will not be eligible for the playoffs.

Given that both the Canadiens and Devils are expected to miss the playoffs this season, they will not have to worry about that rule biting them.

There is also the fact that both players involved in this deal are not NHL players right now. Durandeau and Légaré are both playing in the AHL this season and are not expected to see any NHL time.

The AHL’s trade deadline is also set for this Friday, meaning this trade will help the Canadiens and Devils load up their affiliates for their respective playoff runs.