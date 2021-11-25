Preventative boil water advisory issued for Le Plateau-Mont-Royal

A preventative boil water advisory was issued on Thursday afternoon in Montreal’s Le Plateau-Mont-Royal borough.

According to the City of Montreal, residents in the following areas should not drink their tap water as of 1 pm on November 25:

Rue Marianne Est, between Rue Saint-Denis and Rue Drolet

Rue Saint-Denis, between Rue Marianne Est and Rue Rachel Est

Experts suggest drinking bottled water or boiling tap water for at least one minute before consuming it.

Tap water can still be used for washing dishes, doing laundry, showering, and bathing.

Children and infants should be washed with a facecloth to prevent them from swallowing water, and they should not put wet objects in their mouths.

It is not yet known when the water will be safe to drink again. “An advisory will be issued to let you know when the situation returns to normal. You must wait for this advisory before drinking tap water,” says the city.

For health questions and/or concerns, dial 811.