Poutine lovers will rejoice as Quebec’s annual Grand PoutineFest gets going in Montreal this week.
Now in its eighth edition, the travelling food event will make its first of 19 stops across the province at Montreal’s Place Vertu from April 28 to May 1.
While you may feel a twinge of guilt as you dig into some saucy richness, you’ll feel good knowing your money is going to a good cause. A portion of this year’s event proceeds will be going to Opération Enfant Soleil, a charity for hospitals all around the province. “Our goal is to raise $125,000 for the cause. Since we travel across the province during the Grand PoutineFest, it was important for us to leave a positive mark on a provincial scale,” says Maude Couillard, General Manager of the Grand FoodFest.
According to a press release “visitors will have free access to the event site, where more than six street food trucks will be offering some twenty different combinations of fries, sauce and fresh cheese.” On-site activities include a cheese curd tasting booth, cooking demonstrations, Popcorn Lolo, beer-poutine pairings, a photo booth, and more.
Here’s where the summer-long tour will be stopping next:
|Anjou: May 5 to 8, & May 12 to 15
|Châteauguay: June 23 to 26
|Saint-Bruno: May 19 to 22
|Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu : June 30 to July 3
|Pointe-Claire: May 26 to 29
|Vieux-Port de Montréal : July 13 to 31
|Laval: June 2 to 5
|Granby: August 4 to 7
|Rosemère: June 9 to 12
|Québec: August 18 to 21
|Lachenaie: June 16 to 19
While this may not be Quebec’s most famous festival, it’s certainly the most fitting.
Additional event details can be found on Le Grand PoutineFest Place Vertu page.
Le Grand PoutineFest Montreal
Where: Place Vertu, 3131 Boulevard Cote-Vertu Ouest
When: April 28, 5 pm – 9 pm; April 29 – 30, 12 pm – 9 pm; May 1, 12 pm – 8 pm
Price: Free admission