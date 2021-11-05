Final poll numbers ahead of Montreal mayoral election has Plante in lead

The latest poll numbers from Mainstreet Research show Projet Montreal’s Valerie Plante polling at 46%, which is higher than any other candidate ahead of this weekend’s election.

While Projet Montreal and Coderre’s party Ensemble Montreal were neck-and-neck for the past few weeks in the majority of polls, Plante appears to have gained a substantial boost in support as of late.

Mainstreet Research has Coderre’s party now polling at just above 40%. Meanwhile, Mouvement Montreal founder Balarama Holness seems to be trailing behind at 5.2%.

Voters who are set on a fourth candidate as well as those who have yet to decide equate to approximately 8%.

As for the accuracy of the poll, the research company states that “the analysis in this report is based on results of a survey conducted from November 2-4, 2021 among a sample of 850 adults, 18 years of age or older, living in the areas of the city of Montreal that are eligible”.

The margin of error for the poll is +/- 2.4% at the 95% confidence level.

For more information on how to vote on November 6 and 7, visit www.election.montreal.ca.