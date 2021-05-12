You can sit on this beach outside of Montreal as of next week

If you’ve been dreaming about sitting on the beach lately (and you deserve it), your time of soaking up the sun by the water is nigh.

Plage Pointe-Calumet has announced that it is reopening to the general public on May 19.

The popular beach, which traditionally hosts the largest outdoor beach club in the world, is set to open next week, seven days a week (weather permitting).

To celebrate its reopening, Plage Pointe-Calumet is giving away a four-person family pass for the summer through a mini virtual contest on the Plage Pointe-Calumet Instagram page.

During the week, prices range from $4.99 for kids aged 5 to 12 to $12.99 for people aged 18 and older. Kids four years old and under get into the beach for free. On weekends, prices hike up by $2 per age class.

The beach, which is 50-kilometres outside of Montreal, is open until 10 pm every day in the summer but currently closes at 8:30 pm to abide by Montreal’s nightly curfew.

Plage Pointe-Calumet says current scheduling could change if COVID-19 restrictions are tightened or changed within the region.

The beach says all public health guidelines will be followed and ensures customer safety.