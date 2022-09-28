Here are 10 places you can always volunteer at in Montreal

Sometimes, we just want to do some good.

If you’re looking to get involved in your own backyard but aren’t sure where to start, look no further. We’ve put together a list of 10 places where you can volunteer right here in Montreal at virtually any time of the year.

Love hanging out with children? The McGill Childcare Centre is often looking for volunteers to assist with their daycare programs throughout the week. Volunteering at the CPE McGill will allow you to gain experience working with children and working in a team, both of which are important skills to have if you plan on going into teaching or another childcare-related industry.

Address: 3491 Peel

Phone: 514-398-6943

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Les YMCA du Québec (@ymcaduquebec)

The YMCA is a classic place to volunteer. Give back to your community by donating your time to any one of their educational programs. Help children learn, help adults improve their health, support youth as they transition into adulthood, or help immigrants get adjusted to living in Canada — there’s no shortage of ways to volunteer at the YMCA.

Address: Multiple locations around Montreal

Phone: 514-687-9622

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Montreal Children’s Library (@mtlchildrenslibrary)

Do you have a passion for children’s literature? Consider applying to become a volunteer at the Montreal Children’s Library. They are currently looking for volunteers to assist with library services, event organization, and social media.

Address: 4121 42e Rue

Phone: 514-276-7309

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The SPOT (@spotstl)

New volunteers are accepted every four months at the Native Women’s Shelter of Montreal, an organization whose aim is to provide support and frontline services to First Nations women so they can rebuild their lives. The NWSM is currently seeking volunteers to help with office work, childcare, and organizing the donations room.

Phone: 514-933-4688

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SPCA de Montréal (@spcamontreal)

The SPCA made headlines with its opposition to the Montreal pit bull ban. Why not get into the action and join the SPCA as a volunteer? They are constantly seeking new volunteers to help with the day-to-day operations of the shelter. Plus, you’ll get to work alongside some pretty adorable animals.

Address: 5215 Rue Jean-Talon O

Phone: 514-735-2711

View this post on Instagram A post shared by McGill’s Redpath Museum (@redpathmuseum)



The Redpath Museum is a free museum located on the McGill Campus. They are always looking for new volunteers to help with various events throughout the year. Whether you’re available during the day and are interested in being a museum tour guide, or you’re available at night to help with their free lecture series, you’re sure to have a good time volunteering at this natural history museum.

Address: 859 Sherbrooke W

Phone: 514-398-4861

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soup Sisters (@soup_sisters)

Volunteer at a soup kitchen courtesy of the Soup Sisters. Providing shelter and food for female and child victims of domestic violence, Soup Sisters is open 24 hours a day, seven days per week. Help make soup or help distribute soup. Whichever you choose, you’ll be making a difference. Contact [email protected] about volunteer opportunities.

Info: Check the website for volunteer events

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Animatch Dog Adoption (@animatch_dogs)

Support the Animatch Dog Adoption centre in their day-to-day tasks (and yes, this includes playing with adorable puppies). All you have to do is fill out a short application and attend a one-hour orientation, and you’re set to be an Animatch volunteer!

Phone: 450-452-0321

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dans la rue (@_danslarue)

Dedicated to improving the lives of homeless youth, Dans la Rue runs on volunteer support. At Dans la Rue, you have the chance to work in any one of their awesome programs, from assisting in the depot, the kitchen, or their onsite school and art room, to working in veterinary clinics.

Address: 1664 Ontario St E, Montreal

Phone: 514-526-7677



View this post on Instagram A post shared by St. Marys Hospital Foundation (@stmarysmtl)

St. Mary’s Hospital is one of several healthcare centres in Montreal that accepts volunteers. Volunteers at St. Mary’s provide support to staff members and patients and their families. Help provide quality healthcare services to Montrealers and gain experience working in a hospital (great for aspiring doctors!).

Address: 3830 Av. Lacombe

Phone: 514-761-6131, extension 2769