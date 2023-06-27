Pierre-Luc Dubois prefers LA option over Canadiens: report

The Montreal Canadiens are not out of the race to acquire Pierre-Luc Dubois just yet. But as of now, all signs point to him joining the Los Angeles Kings.

According to TSN insider Darren Dreger, the Habs “have tried to get back into the mix for Pierre-Luc Dubois but haven’t been able to gain traction.” The reason for that is Montreal has many “future” assets, but the Winnipeg Jets are seeking NHL-ready players more than anything.

Indications are the Montreal Canadiens have tried to get back into the mix for Pierre-Luc Dubois, but haven’t been able to gain traction. Montreal has “future” assets, but Wpg needs NHL ready players. LA has that and it appears PLD prefers the LA option. Developing story. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) June 27, 2023

While there is no deal to announce yet, the Kings have been deemed the most likely destination for the 25-year-old.

According to a weekend report from the Athletic’s Murat Ates, Dubois’ camp is talking about a long-term contract extension with Los Angeles, with the two teams talking about trade compensation for the Quebec native.

“I’m hearing Los Angeles and Dubois are talking contract extension,” Ates reported on Sunday. “Between that and the pieces of the trade, plenty to work out, but I’m getting the sense things are well on their way.”

Dreger later added that Montreal is in the market to acquire an “age-specific forward” over the next week.

Montreal will remain an intriguing team in this weeks activities. The Canadiens are in the market for a age specific forward and feel like they have the picks and D prospects to attract the right piece. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) June 27, 2023

Dubois signed a one-year, $6 million deal with the Jets last summer and is currently a restricted free agent. He is eligible to be an unrestricted free agent after next season, but signing long-term with the Kings would likely eliminate the chance of him suiting up with the Canadiens anytime in the near future.

Over the past year, the Habs and Jets have reportedly exchanged multiple trade offers involving the player. One rejected proposal (submitted by Winnipeg) even involved Habs captain Nick Suzuki.

According to a report from The Athletic, Montreal also tried to put together a package deal involving forwards Christian Dvorak and Josh Anderson, along with a first-round pick, which Winnipeg declined.

With that said, there’s a good chance the Kings have already proposed a more enticing offer.