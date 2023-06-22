Pierre-Luc Dubois spotted with Canadiens player at CF Montreal game

Winnipeg Jets forward Pierre-Luc Dubois and Montreal Canadiens defenceman David Savard are wearing the same jersey.

But that’s just on the soccer field — for now, at least.

On Wednesday, CF Montreal posted a photo of the two Quebec-born hockey players in the stands at Saputo Stadium during a game against Nashville SC.

Pierre-Luc Dubois et David Savard au Stade Saputo! Thanks for the visit boys 🏒⚽️#CFMTL #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/6EpaO3so0w — CF Montréal (@cfmontreal) June 22, 2023

Fans unsurprisingly took the picture as another clue that Dubois, who has requested a trade from the Jets, would soon be acquired by the Canadiens amidst the current rumours and reports linking him to Montreal.

To be fair, it’s hard to remember the last time a player with ties to another team made so many public appearances in that community before he was even traded.

Former teammates and maybe future teammates #CFMTL #GoHabsGo — Tony Prigioniero (@T_Prigi) June 22, 2023

@CanadiensMTL Go get him. Like c’mon — Mathis Lavoie (@MathisLavoie19) June 22, 2023

This is the second time in the last week that Dubois, who lives in Montreal during the offseason, has been photographed hanging out with a Canadiens player.

Following the Canadian Grand Prix, Dubois had dinner with Habs forward Cole Caufield and former Canadiens player PK Subban on Sunday.

Despite showing so much love for the city and his agent putting the Habs at the top of his list of desired destinations, there is a chance that the 24-year-old ends up being traded somewhere else.

On a recent episode of the 32 Thoughts podcast, NHL Insider Elliotte Friedman confirmed that the Los Angeles Kings were also likely taking a run at Dubois.

“There are some teams here who really think that LA is going to take a run at him… [Anze] Kopitar’s got one year left on his contract, and I don’t know what the future is there,” Friedman said.

That means a bidding war between multiple teams can break out in the coming days and weeks. And if the Habs don’t present Jets GM Kevin Cheveldayoff with the most enticing offer, the only Montreal jersey Dubois will wear in the near future is an MLS one.