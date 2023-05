At this point, Pierre-Luc Dubois joining the Montreal Canadiens seems like more of a “when” than an “if.”

And as we head deeper into the offseason, rumours of the Winnipeg Jets forward coming to the Habs only continue to gain momentum. A recent report from The Athletic’s Jets beat writer Murat Ates shed some light on negotiations between Winnipeg and Montreal.

According to Ates, the Jets and Canadiens discussed a potential trade involving the Quebec-born player multiple times last summer. Apparently, one proposal even involved Winnipeg trying to acquire Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki.

“One version of the discussion Iā€™ve heard says Winnipeg was after Nick Suzuki ā€” a non-starter for Montreal,” wrote Ates.

According to the report, Montreal also tried to put together a package deal involving forwards Christian Dvorak and Josh Anderson, along with a first-round pick, which Winnipeg declined.

It seems that the longer the Jets wait, the less likely they will be to walk away with a favourable return for the centre.

Back in March NHL insider Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reported that the Canadiens are ā€œ95%ā€ going to end up with Dubois on their roster in the future, confirming that the Habs still have a high level of interest in bringing him to Montreal via a trade or signing.

ā€œThe Jets have talked to the Canadiens on and off about Dubois,ā€ Friedman reported on an episode of the 32 Thoughts podcast. ā€œPart of it is contracts, like Dubois has got a year left. And we all know how he feels [about re-signing in Winnipeg].ā€

Aside from the two teams making a trade, the 24-year-old can’t sign a contract with Montreal without going through the offer sheet process, which is a rare course of action in the NHL.

Heā€™ll be eligible to hit unrestricted free agency in summer 2024 if he files for arbitration or signs his qualifying offer this offseason.