Montreal's Trudeau Airport named the fifth cleanest in North America

Montreal’s Pierre Elliott Trudeau Airport has been ranked the fifth cleanest in all of North America.

The honour was bestowed by Skytrax, which gave Montreal’s airport fifth place amongst the continent’s airports in its “World’s Cleanest Airports 2021” ranking.

Toronto’s Pearson International came in first, and Vancouver International Airport took second place.

Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky International Airports rounded out the top five, respectively.

Tokyo’s Haneda Airport was deemed the cleanest in the world; the city’s Narita International Airport placed third.

Canada’s designation as North America’s cleanest airport holds special significance as Toronto and the rest of the nation battle the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Regarded as a quality benchmark for the world airport industry, Skytrax’s rankings are based on customer satisfaction surveys.

In addition to ranking airports overall, Skytrax also surveys other aspects of the aviation industry, including airport hotels, shopping, and dining.

YUL nabbed another honour in the company’s World Airport Awards 2021, including 63rd best in the world.

Cleanest Airports 2021 — North America