Montreal ranked as the 12th most expensive Canadian rental market

Zumper.com just released their latest Canadian National Rent Report, which examines median rent prices across the 23 largest cities in the country.

Montréal ranked as the 12th most expensive city to rent in last month.

The price of one-bedroom apartments in Montréal remained flat at a median of $1,350. Meanwhile, two-bedroom units actually dropped by 1.1% to $1,740.

Vancouver and Toronto were deemed the two most expensive markets with average rent prices for one-bedroom units at $2,100 and $1,770, respectively.

Vancouver had a 5% increase in the cost of rent for a one-bedroom apartment since the previous month, while Toronto saw a 1.1% decrease.

Quebec City, Regina, and St. John’s are among the least expensive cities for rental properties; however, Quebec City did experience a 4.9% increase in the price of a one-bedroom apartment.

Cities with the largest upward trends in rent prices included Halifax, Nova Scotia (5.2%), and St. Catharines, Ontario (5.1%).

For the full report, click here.