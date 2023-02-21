VentureJobs

PepsiCo is having a hiring fair in Montreal this month with dozens of jobs available

DH Montreal Staff
|
Feb 21 2023, 7:41 pm
Zety Akhzar/Shutterstock

PepsiCo is looking to fill a number of positions across the country and is stopping in Montreal for a hiring fair this month to recruit some local talent.

The company is hiring for multiple positions, which include full-time roles and seasonal jobs, and new hires could make up to $15,000 this summer.

The fair will take place at the company’s Thimens Boulevard location on February 25.

PepsiCo Calgary

Pepsi Co/ Taylor Ballantyne LLC

The jobs include full-time delivery drivers, seasonal warehouse workers, and full-time account merchandisers.

Those interested are encouraged to apply online ahead of time and then attend the event.

There will be on-site interviews and potential on-the-spot offers for qualified candidates. 

PepsiCo also requires you to bring two forms of identification to the in-person event. 

PepsiCo Calgary

Pepsi Co/Taylor Ballantyne LLC

Overall, PepsiCo is looking to fill 300 positions across the country.

These events are being hosted across the country, with others scheduled in Ontario, British Columbia, Calgary, Winnipeg, and Edmonton.

In a release, PepsiCo says it is “looking for hard-working, fun-loving people who want a job that rewards you for your strengths, offers good pay, and features a great team culture.”

PepsiCo hiring fair

When: February 25, 2023.
Time: 9 am to 2 pm
Where: PepsiCo Beverages Canada, 3700 Thimens Boulevard, H4R 1T8
Cost: Free

